MS Dhoni picks Shoaib Akhtar as the toughest bowler he faced

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni picked Shoaib Akhtar as the most difficult bowler he had faced in his career. “All the fast bowlers are quite difficult, with the limited technique I had, it was very difficult to face the fast bowlers. Still, if I had to pick one, I would pick Shoaib Akhtar,” said MS Dhoni at Virat Kohli’s charity dinner in London on Monday.

When asked about the reason behind him picking Akhtar, Dhoni replied that the former Pakistan bowler had the ability to bowl quick and fast, and was unpredictable. “Very simple reason: he was quick, he was fast, he could bowl a yorker, he could bowl a bouncer but you never expected a beamer. “He was a bit unpredictable (but) he was fun to play against.”

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman gave a hilarious reply when asked about the Duck-worth Lewis method. “I don’t think even ICC understands the D/L method,” Dhoni said.

The Indian team presently is in England for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The men in Blue are defending the title that won in 2013 edition under the leadership of MS Dhoni after beating England by 5 runs in the finals.

Virat Kohli’s troops now have a win and a loss under their belt out of the two matches that they have played. They defeated arch rivals Pakistan in the first game while lost to Sri Lanka in the second. Kohli’s men will now take on South Africa on Sunday.

