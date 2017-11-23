MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Army Public School Srinagar, tells students to balance sports and studies

MS Dhoni with school students at Army Public School Srinagar. (Twitter photo) MS Dhoni with school students at Army Public School Srinagar. (Twitter photo)

MS Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lt. Colonel in Indian Army and he paid a surprise visit to Army Public School in Srinagar on Wednesday. There was no pre-knowledge of the event and the official Twitter account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army, posted photos of Dhoni interacting with school students. The handle added that the former India captain emphasised on the importance of studies and sports.

“Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni,” he handle tweeted.

The Indian cricket team is playing Test matches against Sri Lanka at home but Dhoni is not part of the team as he retired from the longest format of the game back in 2014. Since then, he has played only One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals for India.

Dhoni is on a break and will only be seen in Indian colours when India play the limited-overs cricket against Sri Lanka beginning December 10. The 37-year-old has been criticised by many former India cricketers for his game tactics in recent times.

