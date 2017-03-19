MS Dhoni’s mobile phones stolen, Delhi Police registers FIR 

MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand lost in the semis of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand lost in the semis of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Police have registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) after MS Dhoni filed a complaint saying his three mobile phones were stolen in a fire in a store inside the WelcomHotel, Dwaka. The fire saw MS Dhoni and his fellow Jharkhand team members vacating the premises early in the morning. Jharkhand were in the capital for the Vijay Hazare Trophy – which they ended up exiting in the semi-finals, losing to Bengal.

At 6.30 am, fire broke out at a Reliance store, situated on the first floor of the hotel. Members of the Jharkhand team, who were staying on the seventh floor, saw smoke billowing from below. The entire unit, along with the other guests were asked to evacuate their rooms and assemble in the lobby. A call was made to the Delhi Fire Services at 7.00 a.m. following which close to 30 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The Jharkhand team as well as the other guests of the hotel were all reported to be safe.

The Jharkhand team went to the Palam Ground and met the match referee, and the Bengal team, and the decision was taken to reschedule the game. The team would only return to their hotel two hours later — much after the fire was put out.

