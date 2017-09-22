MS Dhoni meets N Srinivsan after Chennai ODI, see pics

MS Dhoni took time-off after the Chennai ODI to meet N Srinivasan. (Source: India Cements) MS Dhoni took time-off after the Chennai ODI to meet N Srinivasan. (Source: India Cements)

After leading India to a win in the first ODI at Chennai, MS Dhoni took time-off to visit the India Cements Office in the city. Deemed as an official visit, the visit saw Dhoni (who is the vice-president of the company) interact with a number of India cements officials and also have a tete-a-tete with N Srinivasan. Srinivasan is the vice chairman and Managing Director of the India Cement which owns CSK. Apart from this Dhoni also spent time with other staff in the office and also had a session at the gym located inside the office.

The pictures of the meet have also been circulating on social media. India cements shared a picture of the meet on Facebook and wrote, “MS Dhoni (VP-Marketing, The India Cements) visited the corporate office and spent time with the ICL family. He met the senior management team, met with teams in various departments (marketing, finance, HR, manufacturing etc.) He spent some time at the cafeteria during lunch time which allowed his colleagues to take selfies with him which will be always cherished in their memories.”

Shedding light over the meeting Kasi Viswanath, Srinivasan’s right-hand man spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, “As he was in Chennai, he wanted to visit the office, meet Mr Srinivasan and find out for himself how the office works.”

“It is no secret that CSK want Dhoni but we are still waiting to hear from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the way forward for the league.”, he added.

With speculations of CSK’s return to the IPL and Dhoni also playing again for the same still rife, this meeting assumes a lot of significance. Only time will tell whether Dhoni does down the yellow jersey again.

