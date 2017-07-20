MS Dhoni launches first store of ‘Seven’ in Ranchi

Seven is a sports apparel brand of MS Dhoni’s Rhiti Sports. Dhoni is the owner and brand ambassador of the brand. (Source: Instagram) Seven is a sports apparel brand of MS Dhoni’s Rhiti Sports. Dhoni is the owner and brand ambassador of the brand. (Source: Instagram)

Former India captain MS Dhoni opened the first store of his brand Seven in his hometown Ranchi on Thursday. Named after his jersey number and his birthdate, Seven is a sports apparel brand of Dhoni’s Rhiti Sports. Dhoni is the owner and brand ambassador of the brand.

He posted an image on Instagram with a caption that read, “1st store of SEVEN opens at my hometown Ranchi. So much love and affection from the people had to spend some time in the storeroom.” Rhiti Sports co owner Arun Pandey was also present at launch. Dhoni has built a fairly successful career in business outside the cricket field. He has at times, run into trouble for his business interests. His Rhiti Sports management company was pulled up a few years back for a possible conflict of interest on Dhoni’s part while he was skipper of the Indian team.

With the Indian team playing Sri Lanka for a three match Test series, Dhoni is currently on a break from cricketing activites. He was recently part of the Indian team that had toured the West Indies for a five match ODI series followed by a T20I. While the One Day matches were mostly one sided wins for India barring the fourth match that West Indies, India could not find success in the T20Is. Evin Lewis’ blistering 125 that let West Indies chase down a target of 191 with relative ease.

Before that he was with the Indian team that played the ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni was at his usual best behind the stumps but the 36-year old former captain’s powers with the bat seemed to be on the wane. This was also the case in India’s lone defeat against West Indies in which he scored the slowest 50 of his career and failed to finish the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd