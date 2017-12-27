MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav attend Salman Khan’s birthday bash, see pics

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni at Salman Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Instagram)

Former India captain MS Dhoni attended Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday bash on Wednesday. Dhoni was in Mumbai for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception and was later pictured with Salman. He was accompanied by wife Sakshi Singh.

Apart from Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav was also one of the guests at the Bollywood actor’s birthday party. Dhoni was one of the first entrants at Kohli’s reception. He attended the ceremony with his wife and daughter Ziva. While it was a formal suit for the reception, the former skipper opted for a more casual look for Salman’s party as he wore a black jacket.

MS Dhoni attended Salman Khan’s Birthday Party last night #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ptCASl65IN — #MSDhoni MS Dhoni FC #Dhoni (@iamDhoniFC) 27 December 2017

Dhoni was part of the Indian team which recently won both ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka under captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Rohit was leading the side in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli who was busy with his wedding ceremonies. The team is not set to depart for South Africa where they will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in a challenging away assignment.

