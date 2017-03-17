MS Dhoni evacuated safely along with Jharkhand team after fire breaks out at Dwarka hotel

MS Dhoni led side face Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal. (Source: Express photo by Saundarya Mehra) MS Dhoni led side face Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal. (Source: Express photo by Saundarya Mehra)

MS Dhoni and his Jharkhand team survived a scare after fire broke out in the ITC Welcome hotel in Dwarka where the Jharkhand team was staying. The team is in Delhi for their Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Jharkhand were supposed to play their semi-final match against Bengal on Friday. The semi-final match is now cancelled and will be play on Saturday.

Due to security concerns, the venue for Jharkhand-Bengal semifinal has been shifted and will now be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on March 18. Because of the incident the final has also been postponed and will now be played on March 20th at the same venue.

Right after the incident, the Jharkhand team was brought to the Air force Cricket Ground in Palam and after receiving the clearance from the hotel management they will be heading back to the hotel.

“We were suppose to meet at 7:30 AM but at 7 o clock we got instructions from the hotel staff to stay back in the room as there was a fire break out in the shopping complex. Initially we assumed that it was a small accident before the smoke started becoming dense,” Virat Singh.

“To avoid any complication the team was brought to the ground. Once they (Jharkhand) is done with the formalities they will be shifting to another hotel nearby Kotla Stadium,” anti-corruption officer Manoj Chaudhary.

Dhoni and his team were preparing to leave from the hotel when the fire broke out in the shopping complex area. However, the entire team was evacuated safely. Jharkhand team was staying at the seventh floor.

Jharkhand had made it into the semifinal by defeating Vidarbha by six wickets. Chasing a total of 159 in 50 overs, Dhoni and Ishank Jaggi finished off the things as the former Indian skipper hit a last ball six to set a clash against Bengal.

