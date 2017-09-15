MS Dhoni is ‘GOAT’: Shoaib Malik praises Indian cricketer

Shoaib Malik called former Indian skipper MS Dhoni a legend. Shoaib Malik called former Indian skipper MS Dhoni a legend.

MS Dhoni has got praise from most of his fellow team-mates and opponents alike. Now, one Pakistan cricketer has also praised the former Indian captain. Pakistan are currently playing a three-match T20I series against World XI which is a historic moment not just for Pakistan but international cricket as well as it is the first time after a gap of eight years that Pakistan is hosting an international event at home.

Shoaib Malik took to Twitter and organised a ‘Q&A’ session with his followers from all across the world. His fans were quick enough and asked him questions using ‘#AskMalik’. While his Twitter handle was soon flooded with questions, a fan asked the former Pakistan captain about MS Dhoni. “shoaib malik some words on ms dhoni???” said the tweet.

Shoaib took no time in reacting on the question and immediately replied, “Legend GOAT”. Recently, Malik became Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the shortest format. With 1702 runs, Malik is the sixth international player to score 1700 or more runs. Brendon McCullum, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Shahzad are ahead of the Pakistan cricketer.

Legend GOAT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) 14 September 2017

Meanwhile, Malik’s reply not only won the hearts of cricket fans in Pakistan but also came as a delight to MS Dhoni fans.

Indeed Mahi is a legend sir 😊❤️ Love you Mahii ! @msdhoni #Shoaib #Dhoni — Nikhil DHONI (@NikhilN14512885) 14 September 2017

In 88 matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 1702 runs which include five half-centuries at a strike rate of 116.09. In the ongoing Independence Cup, Malik has scored 38 and 39 runs respectively.

