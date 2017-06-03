MS Dhoni is a legend, can never be written off, says Makhaya Ntini

Makhaya Ntini said that MS Dhoni is someone who can take the game away at any given time. (Source: Reuters) Makhaya Ntini said that MS Dhoni is someone who can take the game away at any given time. (Source: Reuters)

Former South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has backed his former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni regarding his current form and feels that Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him and is important to the Indian team even now.

Many have raised questions against the former captain’s form, to which Ntini said in a conversation with Hindustan Times,”The moment you write him off, he rises up.”

On being asked about Dhoni’s career, Ntini said, “You never doubt Dhoni. He can never be finished. That guy can take the game away any given time. You give him the game, he’ll do what he wants to do. He’s a legend. The moment you write him off, he rises up.”

Ntini also said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is “India’s no.1” in English conditions. “You need to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. If you don’t have that little boy, you’re missing the point. That young man, with the conditions that you’d be facing in England, he’s No 1. He can swing the ball, he can do anything that he wants to with the ball. We’re not talking about batsmen. If you guys (India) put your hand in your pocket, you’ll find a batsman and spinner. You guys are so powerful, that any other nation would love to be like you.” he said.

About South Africa’s chances in the ICC Champions Trophy, Ntini feels that AB De Villiers and co. need to learn from the mistakes they made in the previous England series, he said, “South Africa played the series against England recently and lost 1-2. We as South Africans took it as a learning curve, by going to England in advance where we can study the conditions, to study the wickets and the weather. Only thing now they need to do is put everything together and see where to go from where they failed.

Ntini also feels that bowlers like Kyle Abbott and Vernon Philander will play a huge role during South Africa’s Champions Trophy campaign.

“Hundred per cent. You’re talking about the players who have experience,” said the former pacer, “You are talking about the players who will get you wickets. They bowl is such areas that if batsmen miss they are out. You need players like them. We don’t need players who can bowl outside the off stump the whole day where they can be lined-up. That’s the problem we have in South Africa. But now we are in a position of searching who are those players and (Kagiso) Rabada is the only one.”

