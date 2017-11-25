MS Dhoni interacts with cricketers in Kashmir as Lt. Col of Indian Army, watch video

MS Dhoni with some cricketers in Kashmir. MS Dhoni with some cricketers in Kashmir.

MS Dhoni interacted with budding cricketers of the Uri sector of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kahsmir and offered them valuable tips about the game and how they can go about it. The former India cricketer told the cricketers that they need to focus on fitness first and then they can move on to skills. He was earlier at the Army Public School interacting with school students.

The official handle of the Chinar Corps of Army tweeted video of Dhoni talking to cricketers and giving them valuable tips for the furture. He emphasied on the fact that fitness is important and how he used to play different games to improve his fitness.

“I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from it because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and till the time they finished, we used to run, which increased our fitness,” Dhoni is seen telling the cricketers in the video.

India’s 2011 World Cup winning captain is currently not in the Indian team as they are playing Test matches against Sri Lanka and he had retired from Test cricket back in 2014.

He will return to the Indian side when they play Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series from December 10 followed by a three-match T20I series.

