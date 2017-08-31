MS Dhoni ‘an inspiration’ as he readies to play 300th ODI

MS Dhoni has so far scored 10 centuries and 65 fifties. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni has so far scored 10 centuries and 65 fifties. (Source: PTI)

As the Indian cricket team gears up to take the field in Colombo for the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will become only the sixth Indian player to play 300 ODIs for the country. While his recent form with the bat has been under the radar of the selectors, Dhoni has answered his critics with two consecutive match-winning knocks in the second and third ODI at Pallekele.

Considered to be one of the best wicketkeepers of all time, MS Dhoni is one away from becoming the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his name. While Dhoni is once again expected to be a cool head during his 300th ODI, he will join an elite 300 club that already comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Suresh Raina, who has played eight seasons of IPL under Dhoni’s leadership, took to Twitter and wrote, “The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni [MS Dhoni] gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!”

The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017

300th odi for @msdhoni. Think the word “great” will do without burdening it with a discussion on the “greatest”. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

The 2011 World Cup winning Dhoni, made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004, he’s scored 9608 runs in the 50-over format, in which he has scored ten hundreds and 65 half-centuries. His career best of 183 runs came against Sri Lanka in 2005 which included 15 fours and 10 sixes.

