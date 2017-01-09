MSK Prasad denies reports of asking MS Dhoni to give up ODI, T20 captaincy

The report said that the selectors convinced Dhoni to give up the limited overs cricket captaincy which led to his announcement through the BCCI. (Source: PTI) The report said that the selectors convinced Dhoni to give up the limited overs cricket captaincy which led to his announcement through the BCCI. (Source: PTI)

MSK Prasad, chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) senior selection panel, on Monday rubbished reports stating that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked to give up captaincy in the limited over format, saying it was totally the latter’s decision to quit the post.

A national daily had earlier in the day reported that Dhoni had been asked to vacate the post of India’s limited overs skipper. It reported that the move to get rid of Dhoni was planned in September 2016 when the new five-man selection committee took charge.

This came after the BCCI had sent an official mail on Wednesday evening about Dhoni’s decision to step down as captain.

Quashing such reports, Prasad, while exclusively speaking to ANI, today said, “I have to say only this that all the reports which are coming are false. To leave the captaincy was completely Dhoni’s decision.”

“Now, we all wish Virat Kohli to captain India in all the three formats of the game,” he added.

Dhoni has achieved unprecedented success as a limited-overs captain, guiding India to glory in the World T20 in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy 2013.

Although he relinquished Test captaincy and retired from the longest form of the game in 2014, he continued to lead the side in limited overs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who currently holds the record for most matches as captain of an international side with 331 games across formats, played his last series as captain against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.

India is slated to play three-match ODI series and three-match T20 series beginning January 15 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.