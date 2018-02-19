MS Dhoni has been a great ambassador for the country, has all credentials of a great leader, says Syed Kirmani

He also said that specialist wicketkeeper has become a thing of the past. (Source: PTI) He also said that specialist wicketkeeper has become a thing of the past. (Source: PTI)

Indian wicketkeeping great Syed Kirmani lashed out at critics of MS Dhoni, saying that those criticising him should rememember that his technique behind the stumps remains as sharp as it ever was. “It is all about results. Those who are criticising Dhoni about his keeping and batting are not aware that he has produced results everywhere. That is the trend these days, we don’t want technique, but we want results,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.

Kirmani said that the fact that MS Dhoni led India for so many years also need to be taken into account. “He has taken the country to the top in all the formats, led from the front. Also, he has been a great ambassador for the country and has all the credentials of a great leader,” said the 68-year old former World Cup winner.

He also said that specialist wicketkeeper has become a thing of the past. “Since the inception of ODIs, the emphasis has been on the inclusion of a batsman who can keep wickets, so that another all-rounder can be included in the team. Rahul (Dravid) donned the role of keeper till the 2003 World Cup. This is continuing all over the world now. Specialist keeper is no longer the norm,” he added.

Kirmani, a key member of the squad that won the 1983 World Cup, said there was no dearth of quality wicketkeepers in India and listed Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel and Naman Ojha as the ones who are at the forefront now.

“Saha, Karthik, Parthiv, Naman Ojha are there. They are all equally good. Whoever shows consistency and delivers gets the opportunity. They could be rotated depending on that,” he added.

Kirmani also lauded the Indian team for their performance in South Africa. “Before they (the team) could get acclimatised to the conditions in South Africa, they lost the Test series. They however, bounced back well and showed their capabilities in the ODIs and won it,” he said, “It was a great comeback by the team to show their real potential and talent and win the one-day series.”

