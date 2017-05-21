On This Day: MS Dhoni hammers Axar Patel for sixes on last two deliveries in memorable finish; watch video

MS Dhoni led RPS in the 2016 edition of IPL. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni led RPS in the 2016 edition of IPL. (Source: BCCI)

On this day last year, MS Dhoni smashed Axar Patel for 22 runs in the last over of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant. Pune made their IPL debut in 2016 edition and were playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. This was the 53rd match of the tournament that took place in Visakhapatnam. After winning the toss, Kings XI Punjab then skipper Murali Vijay chose to bat first. Punjab began the proceeding well as openers Hashim Amla and Murali Vijay compiled 60 runs for the first wicket before Amla was removed by R Ashwin for 30.

Pune then scalped another wicket in the form of Wriddhiman Saha when was on 3. Though Punjab lost a couple of wickets in quick succession but it didn’t really bother their captain Vijay who eventually ended up getting a half-century.

Gurkeerat Singh came in at number four and the right-handed batsman stitched a partnership of 58 runs for the third wicket. He too scored a half-century during the course of Punjab’s innings. No other batsman showed resistance to Pune bowling.

Kings XI scored 172/7 in their 20 overs while Ashwin grabbed four wickets in his quota of 4 overs after giving away 34 runs.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane and Usman Khawaja began the chase for RPS. The MS Dhoni-led side lost their first wicket for 35 and later saw fall of wickets at regular intervals and the task was eventually left for the skipper in the last over.

RPS required 23 off the last over and Axar Patel was bowling. The first ball was a dot delivery while the next one was wide.

But MS Dhoni who is known to absorb pressure with ease displayed another instance of this. He smacked the next two deliveries for a maximum and boundary respectively. RPS now required 12 off 2.

Patel then bowled a short delivery on the middle which was stroked away by Dhoni over deep mid-wicket for another six. Now Supergiant needed a six off the last ball.

The skipper didn’t let the bowler take advantage of the pressure. Axar changed his bowling side but that didn’t really change the result of the game as Dhoni once again smashed the ball out of the park over mid-wicket boundary to give his side a win by 4 wickets. The bottom hand came into play on this occasion and that swing of the bat was enough to send the ball over the ropes. Dhoni remained unbeaten at 64 off 32.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd