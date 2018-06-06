MS Dhoni back with his ‘pack’, goes for morning walk; watch video

Follow Us:
After the Indian Premier League, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is taking a break from cricket before the upcoming tour to England in July.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 6, 2018 4:25:10 pm
ms dhoni, dhoni dog, dhoni pet, dhoni pet dog, cricket news, sports news, indian express MS Dhoni with his dog Sam. (File)
After leading Chennai Super Kings to their third IPL title, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is taking a break from cricket and spending time with his family. With India playing a Test match against Afghanistan, the 36-year-old will be away from cricket for a few weeks, before the T20I series against Ireland, and the much-anticipated tour to England from July. Away from the sport, the former Indian skipper is back with his “pack” and went out for a morning walk with them on Wednesday morning.

In a video uploaded from his official Instagram account, the CSK captain shared a clip of his morning walk with his dogs. In the video, five dogs were seen playing with each other. “Morning walk with the pack. I think Sam knows she is my favourite so she takes the liberty of troubling everyone,” Dhoni captioned the video.

Dhoni’s love for pets is not a secret. In October 2017, his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared a video of the cricketer playing with his pet dog Sam. In the video, Sam was seen “mirroring” Dhoni’s movement before he jumped up to him for a hug.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format in 2014 and is not a part of the squad that will face Afghanistan in the historic Test on June 14 in Bengaluru. The right-hand batsman will return to cricketing duties for India in the two-match T20I series against Ireland starting from June 27, ahead of the 3 ODI’s series against England starting from July 3, 2018.

