MS Dhoni fans surround his Hummer in Ranchi: See Pics

MS Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers in India and so it is only natural that fans run around to get a glimpse of him whenever they get the chance. At his home town of Ranchi, he has got nothing less than the status of a demigod.

We could see an example of the fans’ adulation of the former India captain recently when he landed at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport. As he got into his Hummer to go home, fans hounded the car to get a glimpse of Dhoni. This included a young girl who then got into a scuffle with the security. In the chaos, her bag fell to the ground and it was run over by Dhoni’s SUV.

Dhoni seems to have realised that as he immediately put his head out of the window to ask if she was okay. The girl had apparently tailed Dhoni all the way from the airport to get a selfie with the former India captain.

This is just one of the many times that Dhoni has got a taste of his own stardom. During a warm up game prior to the three match ODI series against England, a fan jumped over a six foot fence to run down to the middle where Dhoni was standing. As soon as he got there, the man fell to Dhoni’s feet, who later proceeded to shake his hand.

Dhoni’s success as India’s captain for nearly a decade has made him one of the most recognisable faces in the country with his stardom often rivaling that of Sachin Tendulkar while the master blaster was at his peak.

