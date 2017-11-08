MS Dhoni gave captaincy to Virat Kohli at the right time: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket after first T20I between India and New Zealand. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket after first T20I between India and New Zealand. (Source: AP)

India seamer Ashish Nehra bid adieu to the game after first T20I of the three-match series between India and New Zealand in Delhi. In a conversation with ANI, Nehra insisted that the decision to quit the game wasn’t an easy one for him.

“This was not an easy decision. Didn’t take it overnight, was waiting for the right time. I can say Indian cricket is in safe hands,” he said.

Some of the former Indian cricketers have been vocal about MS Dhoni and have questioned his place in the T20 squad. When asked about both Virat Kohli and Dhoni, Nehra said, “both are completely different personalities-MS Dhoni is more of a cool and calm person, Kohli is full of energy and aggressive. MS has done wonderfully well, he gave captaincy to Virat at the right time.”

Nehra played a total of 120 ODIs where he picked 157 wickets and also featured in 17 Tests and 27 T20Is for the country. In his last game in the Indian jersey, the fast bowler returned with figures of 0/29 in 4 overs as India defended a total of 203 against New Zealand. While Nehra hung his boots after the first encounter at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground, the hosts went on to register their first ever series win over New Zealand in the shortest format.

India will now take on Sri Lanka at home in three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is before travelling to South Africa.

