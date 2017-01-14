MS Dhoni: Former India captain, wicketkeeper-batsman now bowler, watch video

MS Dhoni will be appearing in the ODI team as a wicketkeeper-batsman. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni will be appearing in the ODI team as a wicketkeeper-batsman. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team in entering a new era. Virat Kohli will don the captain’s hat when India take on England in the first one-day international in Pune on Sunday. The match will also feature MS Dhoni but only as a wicket-keeper batsman and not as captain of the side.

Last week, Dhoni had decided to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team from the shorter formats of the game but kept him available for selection. Kohli was named as the new captain in both ODIs and T20Is.

But on Saturday, Dhoni was seen in the nets, not batting or keeping but bowling! The former Indian captain was bowling to Manish Pandey in the nets before the first ODI in Pune.

In a video posted by BCCI on their Facebook page, Dhoni is seen bowling to Pandey. He bowled three balls to Pandey and even celebrated after getting an outside edge of Pandey’s bat on the third ball.

The first ball was a short one which Pandey pulled easily. The second was a good length ball that Pandey defended while the third was just outside the off stump that Pandey decided to play.

Dhoni had been India captain in the T20Is since 2007 and took over the one-day captaincy in 2008. He is the only captain to win a World T20 title, 50-over World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd