MS Dhoni fixed as India keeper till 2019 World Cup, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad made it clear that MS Dhoni will be India’s wicketkeeper till the 2019 ICC World Cup. “We are grooming some wicketkeepers during India A tours. But more or less, we have fixed up (our) minds till the World Cup (on continuing with

Dhoni) and after that at later stages we will start grooming some of those (wicket-keepers),” Prasad is quoted as saying by PTI.

Prasad said that Dhoni’s recent performances show that the former India skipper remains the best wicket keeper in the world. “I think MS Dhoni still remains the No 1 wicket-keeper in the world and day in and day out we have been saying this. In the current T20 series (against Sri Lanka), the stumpings he has effected and caught-behind he has taken are phenomenal,” he said. “There is no comparison and I don’t see any wicketkeeper, who can even come closer to him in world cricket, leave alone Indian Cricket.”

His declaration won’t be good news for the likes of Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson. “Let me tell you frankly, those boys still are not up to the level as what we would have expected. We will still be giving them chances on India A tours and see that they are nurtured,” he said.

