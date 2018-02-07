MS Dhoni first India wicketkeeper to reach 400 dismissals in ODIs

MS Dhoni was involved in Markram’s dismissal. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni was involved in Markram’s dismissal. (Source: AP)

India wicketkeeper and former captain MS Dhoni achieved another milestone when he stumped out South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram off Kuldeep Yadav as the right-hand batsman became Dhoni’s 400th victim in ODI cricket.

Dhoni became the first Indian to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs. He took 315 matches to get to the mark and is behind Kumar Sangakkara, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher to be at number four spot in international list. Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara who tops this list had 482 dismissals from 404 matches while Gilchrist (Australia) and Boucher (South Africa) were involved in 472 and 424 dismissals respectively. Interestingly, Dhoni has 105 stumpings to his name so far, most by any glovesman in ODI cricket.

Congratulations @msdhoni 1st Indian and fourth wicketkeeper to effect 400 dismissals #SAvIND that’s BIG number #400 👊 @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 7 February 2018

In the 17th over of the South African innings, chinaman bowler Kuldeep deceived Markram with a tossed up delivery and Dhoni subsequently disturbed the woodwork behind the Proteas captain to send him back in the hut.

Earlier, in the day, the visiting team rode on captain Virat Kohli’s scintillating 160* to compile a score of 303/6 in 50 overs. Later, South Africa started off the chase disappointingly after losing Hashim Amla early but Markram and JP Duminy resisted against India’s pace attack.

But the script totally changed when the wrist spinners were introduced in the attack as South Africa lost three wickets in quick succession that included Markram and Duminy to be reduced to 95/4 in 22nd over. India lead the 6-match series 2-0.

