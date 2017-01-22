MS Dhoni felicitated by Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens

MS Dhoni captained India for 199 ODI matches and 72 T20s. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni captained India for 199 ODI matches and 72 T20s. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was felicitated by cricket great Kapil Dev and CAB president Sourav Ganguly during the third and final one-day between India and England on Sunday.

The former skipper was felicitated with a crystal memento and a shawl by Kapil Dev in the presence Ganguly.

CAB had earlier made an announcement that they will present Dhoni with a memento for his outstanding services as the captain of India.

Dhoni, who has captained India in 199 ODIs, 72 T20Is and 60 Tests, stepped down from limited overs captaincy before the start of the England series to give way for India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli.

With Champions Trophy scheduled to be played in June, Dhoni’s decision has given time to Kohli to settle down and make a strong squad of his choice.

Kohli’s first decision came as he brought veteran Yuvraj Singh back into the squad to strength the middle order and reduce pressure off Dhoni.

Dhoni scored his 10th ODI century at Cuttack and shared a 256-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh (150) to help India take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three match series. Dhoni smashed 10 fours and six sixes in his innings of 134 from 122 balls.

Asked to chase down 322 in 50 overs, Kolkata crowd will be hoping to see fireworks from their favourite captain. And with pressure off from his shoulders, he will not disappoint his fans.

