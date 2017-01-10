MS Dhoni felicitated by Cricket Club of India before India A vs England warm up match

MS Dhoni leads India A against England in the first of the two warm up matchs. (Source: BCCI twitter) MS Dhoni leads India A against England in the first of the two warm up matchs. (Source: BCCI twitter)

MS Dhoni was felicitated by the Cricket Club of India for his contribution to Indian cricket at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Dhoni, who stepped down as captain of the Indian limited overs setup on January 4, leads India A against England in the first of the two warm up matches to be played before the commencement of the three-match ODI series.

Felicitations in order for @msdhoni. He was felicitated by The Cricket Club of India before the start of game today #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EqOCpcxwwK — BCCI (@BCCI) 10 January 2017

The BCCI posted videos and pictures of the felicitation on their twitter handle. Dhoni has not been able to get any match time since the conclusion of India’s ODI series against New Zealand in October. He will be plating the first warm up match while Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in the second one.

LIVE: India A vs England XI Warmup

Virat Kohli, who has been captain of the Indian Test team since Dhoni’s retirement from the longest format of the game in 2014, was the man chosen as Dhoni’s replacement. Dhoni’s decision to step down and his timing of making the announcement has earned him praise from contemporary and former cricketers as it gives Kohli ample time to prepare himself and build his team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

MS Dhoni has been one of India’s most successful captains of all time. He lifted the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 on his first stint as captain. ODI captaincy soon followed and he led the side to the 2011 World Cup title. He is also the only captain to hold all three ICC Trophies after winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd