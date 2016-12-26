MS Dhoni fans lambast R Ashwin for ‘forgetting’ skipper

R Ashwin has been with MS Dhoni since he joined Chennai Super Kings in 2010. (Source: BCCI) R Ashwin has been with MS Dhoni since he joined Chennai Super Kings in 2010. (Source: BCCI)

R Ashwin, who was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in the ICC Awards, did not please a certain group of MS Dhoni fans as the off-spinner missed out on acknowledging the limited overs captain in his speech as well as in his tweet.

To make things worse, while acknowledging everyone who helped him become the Player of the year, Ashwin went on to add how the Indian team has undergone a great transition ever since Virat Kohli took over the mantle of the longest format from Dhoni.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be awarded this great honor. There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success.” said Ashwin in the video uploaded by ICC.

“I would like to thank my family and dedicate the award to them. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my teammates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since MS Dhoni hung up his boots year in Australia. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys.”

ICC Cricketer of the Year @ashwinravi99 says thanks after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/B3eW9ZIEZs — ICC (@ICC) 22 December 2016

He also took a moment to thank the coaches and added, “ Special mention to all the skilled coaches Sanjay Bangar, Sridhar, Anil Kumble who had recently joined us and not to forget Ravi Shastri as well.”

Later, Ashwin took to Twitter to thank all those who contributed to his success.

In the series of tweets, the offie thanked Prithi Narayanan (his wife), Shankar Basu (fitness trainer), Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli and his family. The 30-year old cricketer also thanked fielding coach R Sridhar and Bharath Arun.

The journey thus far hasn’t been a bed of roses, but if those thorns hadn’t come In my way I wouldn’t be half the person that I m today. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 22 December 2016

I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 22 December 2016

There are so many more ppl I need to thank, @coach_rsridhar and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 22 December 2016

However, Ashwin missed out on acknowledging the limited-overs captain, who is credited by many for grooming him into the bowler that he is today. This drew criticism from many on social media.

@ashwinravi99 u r so arrogant tht evn now u can’t thnk MSD for his contribution..i dont knw wheather it mattrs to u or nt bt u hve lst a Fan — Shantanu Sharma (@shantanu224) 23 December 2016

Ashwin thanked everyone after bagging the prestigious awards from ICC. Am I the one who missed him saying any word for his captain DHONI !! — Gautam Sachdev (@Gautyspeaks) 22 December 2016

@ashwinravi99 you thanked everyone except the person who gave you these opportunities from being in CSK to Indian team

MS Dhoni — Loving Hamid (@mdhamidobaid2) 22 December 2016

@ashwinravi99 You should also thank @msdhoni under whom you grown as a better cricketer & results are reflecting under @imVkohli Congrats — sashikant (@sashikant87) 22 December 2016

Mr @ashwinravi99 the legend in ur flow of success u forgot dhoni who hv big hand in ur success. I feel shame on me that I support u before — madhuchhanda 🌹 (@madhu7781) 22 December 2016

Ashwin was in great form in Test cricket with both the ball and bat, picking up 72 wickets in 12 Tests, at an average of 23.90 that also includes 8 five-wicket hauls and scoring over 500 runs, which includes two centuries.

