MS Dhoni fan breaches security to touch captain’s feet: Watch Video

The CCI stadium in Mumbai had gone up in a deafening roar when MS Dhoni walked out on to the pitch to bat for India A against England in the first warm up match. He went on to make 68 runs of 40 balls with 23 runs being taken from the last over in typical Dhoni style.

The crowds kept up the noise levels throughout the knock despite Dhoni getting off to a relatively slow start. Such was the madness that at one point a man ran out onto the pitch to touch Dhoni’s feet. With tickets being sold for free at the Brabourne and the flip flop over security cover in the stadium, security was a little late to respond to the situation. In keeping with the ‘Captain Cool’ reputation that he has gained over the years, Dhoni was pretty calm about it and even offered to shake hands with the man.

That is when he fell on his feet. A moment alter, security officials for the match escorted him off the field. Dhoni was batting with Hardik Pandya. Although the intruder may be in a bit of a trouble, there is no doubt that quite few in the crowd would have wished to be in his place at that moment.

