MS Dhoni: Everything you need to know about former India ODI, T20 captain

In what came as a shocking move, akin to his decision to retire from Test cricket, MS Dhoni stepped down as Team India’s captain from both formats of the limited over game on Wednesday. In a quick tweet posted on BCCI’s handle, the big announcement was made. “Mahendra Singh #Dhoni steps down as #Captain of #TeamIndia. He will be available for selection for ODIs & T20Is vs England,” is all that the tweet read. There is no official word yet on who will replace him but Virat Kohli would be the most obvious choice.

Even though he is stepping down as captain of the team, Dhoni would still be available for selection for the limited overs series against England for which the team would be picked on January 6. The series begins on January 15.

While the Jharkhand player made his ODI debut in 2004, he was handed the baton of the Indian team in 2007 for the inaugural ICC World T20 held in South Africa. With a fantastic win on just his first assignment, he was also handed the weight of leading the ODI team and then the captain of the Test team in November 2008.

After the heroics of the World T20, he continued the euphoria for fans and players alike by lifting the 2011 World Cup. If that wasn’t enough, he produced a sensational 91-run knock against Sri Lanka in the final. To add to the personal joys for MS, Sachin Tendulkar would claim two days later, “He (Dhoni) is the best captain I have played under,” which is definitely a strong claim to be made by someone who had a 22-year cricket.

Dhoni calls time on his captaincy reign of the ODI side with 104 matches won, 72 lost, four tied and no result in 11 at a win rate of 54 per cent.

In the shortest format of the game, he would lead the side to 36 wins, while seeing defeat in 24 matches with one match apiece ending in a tie and a no result for a win percentage of 58.

