MS Dhoni eager to make academy in Dubai a success

MS Dhoni has joined the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in starting his own cricket academy but instead of starting off in India, former India captain has chosen Dubai as the location for his upcoming venture. Reports from the region have indicated that the academy will be located in Dubai Pacific Sports Club (PSC).

“Sport has attained a global stature not just for fostering athleticism and sportsmanship, but also as a viable business platform that involves many different stakeholders, from small businesses to big conglomerates and organisations. I am delighted to be a part of the club and will contribute in any means possible to make it a success,” said Dhoni on his association with the club and future plans with the new venture.

The academy will be named MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) revealed Parvez Khan of Pacific Ventures while also admitting to being excited about his partnership with the team’s limited over wicketkeeper. “Pacific Sports Club is excited about its association with MS Dhoni, a superstar in the field of cricket. PSC has all exclusive rights to MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), not just in the UAE but other GCC countries, South Africa and the UK.”

“Dhoni will be the brand ambassador for the academy and will be hands-on at the PSC with frequent visits. What makes this venture exciting is that this is for the first time ever that the cricketer is launching his academy and he chose Dubai for the launch of his new venture,” said Khan.

“We will offer a high-level plus coaching and training as well as a strategic sports development programmes managed by some of our well-known and beloved sports personalities,” added Khan.

Dhoni is reportedly going to travel to Dubai next month to get the academy based in Springdales School, Al Khail up and running. The veteran will for now be involved in India’s limited overs campaign in Sri Lanka where they play five ODIs and a T20I.

