MS Dhoni deserves to go out on his own terms, says Michael Hussey

MS Dhoni last played for India in the T20I against West Indies. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni last played for India in the T20I against West Indies. (Source: PTI)

A lot of talking has been done with regard of MS Dhoni’s place in the Indian team but former Australian batsman Michael Hussey while interacting with Cricbuzz has said that the former skipper deserves to bow out on his own terms.

“MS (Dhoni) deserves to go out on his own terms. If he believes he can play the next World Cup, who is to doubt him? He is a very modest and honest man. If he thinks he cannot contribute to India’s cause in the World Cup, I don’t think he will be there,” said Hussey.

Hussey has shared the dressing room with Dhoni while being a part of Chennai Super Kings franchise. Talking about his fitness, the Australian suggested that Dhoni is on of the fittest players even at the age of 36.

“At 36, he is still one of the fittest players. He knows his game and he looks after his body well. So he knows when to call it quits,” he added. Dhoni has been a bit out of touch in some of previous outings. Though the right-hander did score a couple of half-centuries on the tour of West Indies. India won that five-match series 3-1.

One of the most disappointing knocks from Dhoni came in the final of Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan when he failed to deliver on the time when it was most needed. The Men in Blue were tottering at 54/4 while chasing a mammoth target of 339 runs at the Oval and the onus was on Dhoni to provide resistance but he failed miserably to go back in the hut for 4 and India eventually lost the match and tournament by 180 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd