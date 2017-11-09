MS Dhoni dances on Desi Boyz, wife Sakshi cannot stop laughing, watch video

MS Dhoni (L) and wife Sakshi from the video. MS Dhoni (L) and wife Sakshi from the video.

MS Dhoni is loved around the country for his character, coolness and his skills on the cricket field. The former Indian captain has been a fan-favourite for his finishing skills and he has proved to be one of the best in what he does. But off the field as well, Dhoni is known to be a fun-loving person.

Another proof of this is a video where Dhoni is dancing and his wife Sakshi is laughing at him. He is dancing on the Bollywood number ‘Jhak maar ke‘ from movie Desi Boyz. Though it is not clear that when the video was shot, the movie was released in 2012.

In the video, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi cannot stop laughing as her husband performs a few dance steps and is himself enjoying.

The Jharkhand player is the a two-time World Cup winning and Champions Trophy winning captain. India won the 2011 World Cup in which Dhoni led. His first big assignment as captain was the 2007 World T20 which India won. In 2013, Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to Champions Trophy win as well.

Dhoni left his captaincy in January this year but remained part of the Indian team as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 after a Test in Melbourne against Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd