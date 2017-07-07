MS Dhoni cuts his birthday cake with Team India in West Indies, wife Sakshi also in attendance; watch video

MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and wife. MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and wife.

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 36 on Friday and the right-hander celebrated his birthday with the Indian cricket team and wife Sakshi. The cake-cutting happened after India’s series win over West Indies and Dhoni was in the comfort of his bed when he cut the cake.

In the video which is going viral on social media, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is spotted capturing the moments while Rishabh Pant, Sakshi are also in attendance. After cutting the cake, Dhoni gave the first piece to his wife Sakshi as others applauded in the background.

Earlier, Dhoni had a busy day in the field against the West Indies. He didn’t get a chance to bat after Virat Kohli-Dinesh Karthik but he was on his toes behind the stumps and took two catches in the process.

India registered their third consecutive ODI win against West Indies. Kohli’s men have had a pretty good tour both on and off-field. While they won the series, the players were pretty active on the social media and were spotted posting pictures regularly on their respective official Instagram and Twitter handles. After the ODI win, India will end their tour with Sunday’s one-off T20I and will then head to Sri Lanka for a long tour in July.

It is a busy season ahead for India ‘A’ too as Karun Nair and Manish Pandey-led units will tour South Africa for limited-overs and four-day games. Rahul Dravid will be coach of the teams on the tour.

