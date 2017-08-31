Only in Express

MS Dhoni creates world record of most not outs in ODIs

MS Dhoni was tied with former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas with 72 unbeaten innings in ODI history but he overtook both of them with his 73rd unbeaten innings on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Updated: August 31, 2017 8:38 pm
ms dhoni, dhoni 300, mahendra singh dhoni MS Dhoni made unbeaten 49 runs against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)
Related News

Only the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat, MS Dhoni on Thursday played his 300th one-day international. Playing against Sri Lanka, Dhoni played his 300th ODI, only the 20th player overall, and made it special in more than one reason. Before the start of the match, Dhoni had a chance to achieve two world record in the ODI against Sri Lanka.

The fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka was a dead rubber as the visitors had already pocketed the series by winning the first three game. Dhoni, in his 299 ODIs, has accumulated 9608 runs with 65 fifties and 10 centuries. On Thursday, he had a chance to achieve a unique record of most not outs in ODI history.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was tied with former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas with 72 unbeaten innings in ODI history. But he overtook both of them on Thursday.

In his innings of 49 runs, Dhoni remained unbeaten of the 73rd time in his one-day international career and made the record his own. No other batsmen has more not outs than him now.

In his 42-ball innings, Dhoni unleashed some terrific shots and shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with Manish Pandey who scored an unbeaten fifty as well. India posted 375 runs for the loss of five wickets against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
33
Zone B - Match 54
FT
28
Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas (33-28)
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
2
Live - 1st Half
17'
1
Zone A - Match 55
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 56

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 