MS Dhoni creates world record of most not outs in ODIs

MS Dhoni made unbeaten 49 runs against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni made unbeaten 49 runs against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Only the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve the feat, MS Dhoni on Thursday played his 300th one-day international. Playing against Sri Lanka, Dhoni played his 300th ODI, only the 20th player overall, and made it special in more than one reason. Before the start of the match, Dhoni had a chance to achieve two world record in the ODI against Sri Lanka.

The fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka was a dead rubber as the visitors had already pocketed the series by winning the first three game. Dhoni, in his 299 ODIs, has accumulated 9608 runs with 65 fifties and 10 centuries. On Thursday, he had a chance to achieve a unique record of most not outs in ODI history.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was tied with former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas with 72 unbeaten innings in ODI history. But he overtook both of them on Thursday.

In his innings of 49 runs, Dhoni remained unbeaten of the 73rd time in his one-day international career and made the record his own. No other batsmen has more not outs than him now.

In his 42-ball innings, Dhoni unleashed some terrific shots and shared an unbeaten 101-run stand with Manish Pandey who scored an unbeaten fifty as well. India posted 375 runs for the loss of five wickets against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international.

