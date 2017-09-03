MS Dhoni creates world record, becomes first wicketkeeper with 100 ODI stumpings

MS Dhoni first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODI. MS Dhoni first wicketkeeper to effect 100 stumpings in ODI.

MS Dhoni reaches another milestone as the former India skipper became the first wicketkeeper to have 100 stumpings to his names. Dhoni surpasses former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara, who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches.

The 36-year old reached the milestone by stumping Akila Dananjaya off Yuzvendra Chahal on the last ball of the 45th over in the fifth and the final ODI against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni, recently, became the sixth Indian player to play 300 matches in the 50-over format. Fourth one-dayer against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 31 was Dhoni’s 300th match. He joined the elite club comprising of Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain also tops the chart of most unbeaten knocks. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 49 in the previous match which took his tally to 73 unbeaten knocks. By doing so, The right-handed batsman surpassed former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock, Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka and Michael Bevan of Australia. While Pollock and Vaas had 72 unbeaten knocks, Bevan had 67 not out innings to his name.

Meanwhile, catch of Angelo Matthews was Dhoni’s 283 catch in the 50-over format. He, now, ranks fourth and trails Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa’s Mark Boucher (402), Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara (383).

