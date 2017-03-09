MS Dhoni checks Ranchi pitch ahead of India-Australia third Test

MS Dhoni was with the Jharkahnd team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni was with the Jharkahnd team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium which will host its maiden Test in less than 10 days’ time.

Dhoni was seen having a discussion with the curator as he had a look at the preparations for the crucial game.

Jharkhand team sources had earlier said the Ranji captain would head to Bengaluru for the BCCI Awards from Kolkata but headed home and spent time in the stadium.

Curator SB Singh however termed it as a routine visit and said it had nothing to do with the upcoming third Test in Ranchi from March 16-20.

“When he’s here, he often visits the stadium for fitness work out and spends long time at the gym. Today was no different. He also saw the wicket and we had an informal discussion. This is not unusual for me,” Singh told PTI.

“He has never intervened in pitch preparation in the last four years. Being such a great player, I always look forward to his inputs on the quality of wicket.”

The JSCA has prepared three wickets — pitch number four, five and seven — for its debut Test and Singh said all of them will last the distance.

“Each of them will behave differently. The team will choose the strip two days before the match. The pitch will suit both the batsmen and bowlers and will definitely last five days.