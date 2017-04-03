MS Dhoni checks in as CEO of Gulf Oil India

MS Dhoni has been associated with Gulf Oil India for the past few years. MS Dhoni has been associated with Gulf Oil India for the past few years.

MS Dhoni was unveiled as the new CEO of the Gulf Oil India. But the former Indian captain held that position only for a day. It was something that was kept under the wraps by the company and Dhoni himself and so, it was a surprise for the employees when he walked in as their new CEO.

Arun Pandey, who handles Dhoni’s commercial interests, told Sportstar that both parties have been trying to fix this day for a long time now. “As a CEO of the company for the day, Mahi has attended all the special meetings of the company. He will also take quite a few decisions, just like a real CEO,” said Pandey, “Mahi’s association with the company goes back a long way, and for a long time, he also wanted to understand how a corporate CEO works,” Pandey said.

Dhoni was named named as the brand ambassador for Gulf Oil in 2011. “He wanted to try this out too,” Pandey said about Dhoni being CEO for a day.

Dhoni has been out of cricketing action since India’s ODI series against England in January. He will next play in Indian colours for the Champions Trophy but before that he will be part of the Rising Pune Supergiant set up for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League set to start on April 5. Dhoni resigned as Indian captain in January and it was later announced that he won’t be leading Pune this time in the IPL.

