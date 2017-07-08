MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with teammates, family; watch video

MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and family. MS Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday with teammates and family.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni turned 36 on Saturday and the wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his special in the most perfect manner. The Indian team first clinched the series after winning the fifth match of the 5-match series to register their third consecutive ODI series win in Carribean and later, Dhoni cut his birthday cake in presence of his teammates, wife and daughter. Apart from them, Shikhar Dhawan’s wife and son are also in attendance. The Indian cricketers took to social media and uploaded pictures of cake-cutting on the social media accounts. Virat Kohli on his Twitter account posted two pictures captioned,”Happy B’day Mahi bhai wish you lots of happiness and peace and success going ahead. God bless @msdhoni. 😇”

Happy B’day Mahi bhai wish you lots of happiness and peace and success going ahead. God bless @msdhoni. 😇 pic.twitter.com/JkbTS5qwgq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 7 July 2017

Another one from the celebrations! 😋 pic.twitter.com/0jfj8vvLD2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 7 July 2017

Rishabh Pant on his Instagram account wrote,”Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781″. Pant was one of the two players who were earlier included in this squad but he didn’t get a chance to play in the XI. The other player who included was Kuldeep Yadav and the Chinaman bowler made his ODI debut for India on this tour.

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin posted a video from Dhoni’s cake cutting that said, “Birthday celebrations 🎉 rock when the men in blue are at it.😂Happy b day MSD”

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote, “Here’s wishing Mahi bhai a very happy birthday 🎉 @mahi7781 and the cake will be ready 😜😉”

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi too took to social media and uploaded pictures of MS with daughter Ziva. Sakshi and Ziva has been accompanying him on this tour.

India are in West Indies for a 5-match ODI series that they already have won while are left with one T20I that is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

