MS Dhoni cannot stop laughing after Jasprit Bumrah’s direct hit to run-out Tom Latham in 3rd ODI

India continued their unbeaten run against New Zealand in ODIs at home as they won the three-match series 2-1. With the series tied 1-1 and New Zealand had a chance to win their maiden ODI series in India, skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah produced clinical performances as hosts eked-out a six-run victory in the third and final ODI.

After blistering tons by skipper Kohli and opener Rohit, it was Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who took the game away from the Kiwis. But the moment that turned the game in India’s favour was when MS Dhoni and Bumrah combined forces to runout Lathan. Grandhomme missed the ball as the right-handed batsman tried to pick a single. Dhoni threw the ball from behind the stumps to Bumrah and the pacer did the rest at the non-striker’s end. As Bumrah managed to hit the stumps, Dhoni had an epic reaction.

Earlier, while chasing the mammoth target of 338, New Zealand were off to a steady start with Martin Guptill and Munro adding 44 runs for the opening partnership. Before, India managed to get some wickets in the middle But it was Tom Latham who stood firm against Indian bowlers as he was taking New Zealand towards a sweet victory. He first added 79 runs with Ross Taylor and then forged a 59-run stand with Henry Nicholls to keep New Zealand’s hopes of their first ODI series win on Indian soil alive.

But with Latham back in the hut, New Zealand, once again, came up short and fall six runs short. Rohit was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his knock of 147 while Kohli was awarded with the ‘Man of the series’ for scoring 263 runs in three matches, which included two hundreds.

