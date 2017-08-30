MS Dhoni can break two world records in his 300th ODI for India

MS Dhoni to play his 300th ODI for India. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni to play his 300th ODI for India. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni will play his 300th one-day international on Thursday against Sri Lanka and while the result of the match will have no impact on the winner of the series, the former India captain can still make the dead rubber a special one. Dhoni will become the 20th player in history to play these many ODIs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated 9608 runs with 65 fifties and 10 hundreds and was the captain of the 2015 World Cup winning squad. He also led India to the title in the first ever World T20 in 2007. Apart from all the achievements he already has, Dhoni can break two world record in the next game against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni, who levelled Kumar Sangakkara for 99 stumpings in ODIs in the second match at Pallekele, can become the first wicket-keeper with 100 stumpings in ODIs which will also be the highest. He had levelled with Sangakkara when he stumped Dhanuska Gunathilaka off Yuzvender Chahal.

This feat will be monumental for him. While Sangakkara has done in the 360 matches he represented Sri Lanka as a wicket-keeper-batsman, Dhoni has taken 106 matches less to achieve the same feat of 99 stumpings.

Another unique record which he can break in the next ODI is for not number of unbeaten innings in one-day internationals. Former fast bowler Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka and Shaun Pollock of South Africa are tied with 72 unbeaten innings in ODIs.

Dhoni also has 72 innings and can overtake both the former cricketer when he plays the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka. He already has two innings in the series where he has been not out.

India have already won the three ODIs in the five-match series and will look to continue the winning streak against Sri Lanka.

