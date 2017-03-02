MS Dhoni bumps into his old ‘chaiwalla’, treats him to a grand dinner

MS Dhoni has shown that he is not one to shy away from his roots. (Source: Daily Bhaskar) MS Dhoni has shown that he is not one to shy away from his roots. (Source: Daily Bhaskar)

After a decade-long tenure as Indian captain, MS Dhoni may be one of the most renowned cricketers in modern times. It is also well known that Dhoni came from humble beginnings and had worked as a junior TT at Kharagpur station before donning the Indian jersey.

The Jharkhand skipper also took to his hotel to treat him to a dinner. (Source: Daily Bhaskar) The Jharkhand skipper also took to his hotel to treat him to a dinner. (Source: Daily Bhaskar)

Dhoni is now travelling with the Jharkhand team playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and he has shown that he is not one to shy away from his roots. Dhoni was in Kolkata when Thomas, a chaiiwala whose tea shop the former Indian captain used to frequent while he was a TT paid him a visit. As reported by ScoopWhoop, Dhoni recognised Thomas instantaneously much to the latter’s surprise. What was more, the Jharkhand skipper also took to his hotel to treat him to a dinner.

Thomas said that he would now name his tea stall as ‘Dhoni Tea Stall.’ (Source: Daily Bhaskar) Thomas said that he would now name his tea stall as ‘Dhoni Tea Stall.’ (Source: Daily Bhaskar)

Thomas was obviously overjoyed by Dhoni’s gesture and reportedly said that he would now go back to Kharagpur and rechristen his shop as ‘Dhoni Tea Stall.’ Dhoni also invited all eleven of his friends from that time over to his hotel.

Earlier, Dhoni had uploaded a phot on his Instagram profile of himself travelling with his team mates in an AC compartment for their Vijay Hazare match.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd