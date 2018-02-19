MS Dhoni breaks yet another record with most catches in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni now has 134 scalps in T20 cricket. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni now has 134 scalps in T20 cricket. (Source: BCCI)

As India continues to register a string of victories in South Africa at one end, records continue to tumble at the other. The first T20I victory over the Proteas also witnessed quite a milestones but the most prominent among them was MS Dhoni surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s record of most number of catches in T20 cricket. Sangakkara held the record with 133 catches (254 games) which Dhoni eclipsed after catching Reeza Hendricks off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Dhoni now has 134 victims in 275 T20 matches. This includes performances in T20 Internationals, Indian Premier League among others.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik is third on the list with 123 catches. Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal and West Indies’ Dinesh Ramdin follow thereafter. In T20I Dhoni is leading the list with 77 dismissals (87 matches). Among wicketkeepers with most dismissals international cricket, Dhoni is third on the list after Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist. Seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also had a day to remember after becoming the first Indian to take five for in all three formats.

Here is a list of some of the records that were broken after the first T20I in Durban-

*Bhuvneshwar Kumar became first Indian fast bowler to take five wickets haul in T20I. He is the second Indian to take five-for after Yuzvendra Chahal became first Indian to take five wickets haul in T20I (in February last year).

*Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also the first Indian to take a fifer for India in all three formats.

*After posting a score of 203 in the first T20I, India are now third on the list of most 200 plus total in T20I. South Africa tops the charts with 11, followed by Australia who have done it 10 times.

*India also registered their highest ever power-play score in a T20 International after smashing 73 runs in six overs at Johannesburg on Sunday.

