MS Dhoni turns fast bowler in the nets ahead of first Sri Lanka ODI, watch video

MS Dhoni bowls in the nets ahead of Dharamsala ODI.

We have seen former India captain MS Dhoni in various forms. We have seen him keep, score centuries, guide regular skipper Virat Kohli and even nap during a match on the field. Even though the saying goes, jack of all traits and master of none but Dhoni is quite the opposite. In the latest video posted by BCCI, Dhoni can be seen assisting team India with seam-bowling, a day ahead of Dharamsala ODI against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni will be seen representing India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka after his last appearance against New Zealand in October in Kanpur. In Kohli’s absence, who is taking a break and missing limited overs series against Sri Lanka this month, the focus will shift to the experienced Dhoni for his guidance to Rohit Sharma.

Is there anything that @msdhoni cannot do? You have seen him bowl leg spin now it is time for seam up. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8WLuKnyyE5 — BCCI (@BCCI) 9 December 2017

It has been predicted to rain in the opening ODI in Dharamsala. India will be captained by Rohit Sharma in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The hosts recently ended three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 win, recording their ninth consecutive Test series win.

