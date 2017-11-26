MS Dhoni backs Virat Kohli, says India do not get much preparation time ahead of overseas tours

MS Dhoni backs Virat Kohli and said India need more time to prepare for South Africa tour. (Source: File) MS Dhoni backs Virat Kohli and said India need more time to prepare for South Africa tour. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni on Sunday backed India captain Virat Kohli and said that India need more time to prepare for South Africa tour. Former captain Dhoni said that because of India’s packed schedule, the team hardly gets time to practice before an overseas series.

Attending the final of Chinar Cricket Premier League organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, Dhoni said, “It is absolutely right, because we play so much cricket that we do not get much preparation time when we go overseas to play. But as an international cricketer, this is also a challenge.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman added that it takes time for a team to adjust to overseas conditions. “It takes some time to get used to, but if you see this team, there are many cricketers who have played overseas and it helps a lot. If they get six to eight or 10 days, it is good, but whatever time they get, I think they will do well,” he said.

Even Sourav Ganguly backed the 29-years old captain in saying that team needs time to prepare when they go to South Africa. Speaking at India Today Conclave East, Ganguly said, “He (Kohli) was talking about scheduling of cricket which is so correct. You got to give teams time to prepare when they go to South Africa.”

When asked if he had requested for bouncy tracks ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Kohli had said, “Yes, because unfortunately, we get only two days before we fly to South Africa after this series get over. So we have no choice but be in the game situation and think of what’s coming ahead of us. Had we got a month off ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario, but we have to sort of make do with what we have.”

“As usual cramped for time, which I think we needed to assess in future as well because we very easily assess the team when go abroad but we don’t look at how many days we have got to prepare before we go to a particular place to play. And everyone starts judging players when results come after Test matches. It should be a fair game where we get to prepare the way we want to and then we are entitled to be criticised,” added Kohli.

