MS Dhoni attends daughter Ziva’s annual day

MS Dhoni is spending his time away from cricket with his family. He was recently pictured attending his daughter Ziva’s annual day in photos that have emerged on his Instagram fan pages. Ziva is wearing a fairy outfit and Dhoni was there with his wife Sakshi to cheer their daughter on.

Dhoni will next be playing cricket for India in the upcoming six-match ODI series against South Africa. The Indian team is currently playing South Africa in a three-match Test series and Dhoni, having retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, is hence not on cricketing duties at the moment. The last time India played a Test series in South Africa, Dhoni was captain of the team.

There was also a video of Dhoni playing with some of Ziva’s classmates. It is no surprise that he was the center of attraction for a better part of the event. He is arguably the biggest celebrity to have come out of the world of sports over the past decade. His first assignment as captain of the Indian team was the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and he led India to victory in it. He then led India to the no.1 spot in Test rankings. He then went on to win the 2011 World Cup, the first time India won it since 1983. He resigned from his post as India captain in limited overs cricket in January 2017.

