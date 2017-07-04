MS Dhoni and Sakshi celebrate seventh wedding anniversary

MS Dhoni and Sakshi tied knot in 2010. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni and Sakshi tied knot in 2010. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni and Sakshi completed seven years of their marriage on Tuesday. The two tied knot on July 4 2010. Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the world and Jharkhand boy stamped the authority as a leader back in 2007 when he won the inaugural World T20. This World T20 triumph proved to be a resurgence in Indian cricket after their dismal show in the 50-over World Cup a few months back.

Dhoni had a pretty successful captaincy career before his marriage but post his wedding, he tasted phenomenal success on the cricketing ground. The first major achievement came on April 2, 2011, when Dhoni-led Indian side lifted the World Cup after 28 years while in 2013 they won the ICC Champions Trophy making MS, the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. Sakshi did prove to be the lady luck for former skipper.

Under his captaincy, India even made a place in 2015 World Cup semi-final but unfortunately lost to hosts Australia and bowed out of the game. Though the Men in Blue weren’t able to defend the title their performance in the tournament was something to watch out for.

Dhoni stepped down from the post of captain’s post earlier this year.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has been regularly spotted accompanying him during his matches. She is even seen supporting Dhoni’s franchise side during the Indian Premier League. The couple is presently in West Indies as the wicket-keeper batsman is with Indian team for the bilateral series. India are leading the five-match series 2-1 with one match to go.

