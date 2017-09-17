Only in Express
  MS Dhoni becomes 4th Indian to score 100 international half centuries

MS Dhoni becomes 4th Indian to score 100 international half centuries

Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed his 100th international half-centuries, after scoring 79 runs in the first ODI against Australia at Chepauk on Sunday. He has played six ODIs in Chennai and scored 401 runs with a blistering average of 100.25 and strike rate being 101.

MS Dhoni, Dhoni 100 half-centuries, Dhoni ODI record, India vs Australia MS Dhoni has completed 66 half centuries in ODIs. (Source: AP)
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieved another milestone after he scored his 100th international half-century. Dhoni achieved the feat during India’s first ODI of the five-match series against Australia after scoring 79 runs at Chepauk on Sunday. He became the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to do so.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first but the hosts started off proceedings in a dismal manner as they were reduced to 11/3 and then were left tottering at 87/5. But a partnership of 118 runs between Dhoni and Hardik Pandya for the sixth wicket provided resistance. The wicket-keeper batsman eventually scored 79 runs off 88 deliveries that included four fours and two maximums.

 

 

Dhoni has always been on top of his game in all formats. After playing 302 ODIs and scoring 9737 runs at an average of 52.34, he has completed 66 half centuries, whereas, in Tests, he made 4876 runs at an average of 38.09, including 33 half-centuries.

In T20I format also he has one half-century to his name. Dhoni has played six ODIs in Chennai and scored 401 runs averaging 100.25 and with a strike rate of 101.

