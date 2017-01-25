MP Pandove’s younger brother RP Pandove in PCA interim panel

MP Pandove along with Inderjit Singh Bindra have completed their tenures as per Lodha Committee reforms. MP Pandove along with Inderjit Singh Bindra have completed their tenures as per Lodha Committee reforms.

A four-member interim body will run the affairs of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) following Supreme Court’s order with the former secretary MP Pandove’s younger brother RP Pandove being a part of the committee.

General secretary MP Pandove along with chairman Inderjit Singh Bindra have completed their tenures as per Lodha Committee reforms.

The other members are former first-class players, RP Singla and Rakesh Rathore along with existing PCA official Ajay Tyagi.

“Yes, RP Pandove is MP Pandove’s younger brother. He has been a university level player and has been the secretary of the Patiala Cricket Association,” former secretary GS Walia told PTI today.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, there was vaccum at the top as all the top executives came under the ambit of the court order, be it due to one factor or the other including age factor. These included Chairman (IS Bindra), President (DP Reddy), General Secretary (MP Pandove), Honorary Secretary (GS Walia) and treasurer (Vishwajeet Khanna),” PCA’s ex- Honorary Secretary G S Walia said today.

He said the PCA had summoned a meeting of its executive on January 8.

“A decision was taken that an interim committee be set up so that affairs of the PCA can be run as usual. Our various teams are playing, salaries are to be paid to staff, besides there are other affairs to be run, which will be taken care of by this interim body,” Walia said.