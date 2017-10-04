Move over T20s! Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag are set to feature in a T-10 League

The T-10 league will be played over just four days, December 21 to December 24. The T-10 league will be played over just four days, December 21 to December 24.

Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag, Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan are set to feature in a T-10 League in United Arab Emirates in December this year. According to a AFP report, the matches will be spread over 90 minutes and will be played in Sharjah. League’s president Salman Iqbal is optimistic that this short format idea featuring retired superstars will kick-off.

“Everyone has played T-10 cricket on the streets and this will give more fire to cricket and will be a big step forward and people will definitely enjoy it,” said Iqbal.

The league will be played over just four days, December 21 to December 24, and is also likely to feature Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

Afridi, who retired from international cricket last year, is thrilled with the idea and can’t wait to feature in the league.

“When I was told of the idea I was thrilled and requested that I want to play,” said Afridi, who is still remembered for his 37-ball 100 in 1996.

England’s limited-overs skipper is optimistic that the format will create immediate impact. “The whole concept is exciting,” said Morgan. “We all remember when the first time Twenty20 cricket was played and since then it (twenty20) has impacted the other formats. “If this new idea takes off then I am sure it will also impact the other forms of the game.”

Pakistan’s former captain Misbah said the short duration of the matches will be good for ageing players.

“Its an exciting idea and a good thing for players like me,” said 43-year-old Misbah who retired in May this year. “It will need just ten overs of batting and then fielding and at this age I can afford that.”

