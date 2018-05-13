Mother’s Day 2018: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal, sportstars wish their mothers

Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for his mother on Mother’s day. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for his mother on Mother’s day. (Source: Instagram)

As the world celebrates Mother’s day on Sunday and several sportspersons wished their mothers on the Special day. Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is an occasion that celebrates motherhood. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted his mother’s picture on Instagram that read, with a sweet message for her loved one. “She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other! more,” the former Indian cricketer wrote.

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal also posted a picture with her mom. The photo had a simple caption saying, “Happy Mother’s Day.” Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne posted also a message for his mother on Twitter that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there and especially to my wonderful mum who is always there for me – I love you very very much ! Sending a big cuddle from India!”.

The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winning freestyle wrestler Sakshi Malik also posted a photo with her mother wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day. In a message, she wrote, “God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers.” India U-17 FIF A World Cup team goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem also sent out a photo of her mother with a message to Indian football. The message read: “My mom is my first inspiration to work hard. I have learnt so many things from her.”

Happy Mother’s Day 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/V13drlOAUD — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 13 May 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there and especially to my wonderful mum who is always there for me – I love you very very much ! Sending a big cuddle from India ! X — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 13 May 2018

My mother taught me beauty really lives in places like a smile … see from where did I copied my smile ..😍 #mother #HappyMothersDay2018 #iloveyoumom pic.twitter.com/wpjZK6BJxf — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 13 May 2018

God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers.

Happiee Mothers Day ☺️😍#mumy #sasumaa 👸👸 pic.twitter.com/by1sTZoGHU — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) May 13, 2018

The man, who stood tall between the opponents and the net time and again in India’s first ever appearance in @FIFAWorldCup, @dhee_singh01 informs, “My mom is my first inspiration to work hard. I have learnt so many things from her.” #MaaMeriJaan #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/dbKoP6xiiY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day for the 1st time to my amazing wife @ImariDuPlessis ..So grateful for what you do for us..🙏❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) May 13, 2018

There’s nothing like a mother’s love, to give us all the strength and support we need to succeed. Thank you maa for being my pillar. And thank you @Geeta_Basra for being such an amazing wife and mother. We are so lucky to have you ❤❤ #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/CcWzYR2ss4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2018

Suresh Raina also wished his mother with a very special message that read, “I’m who I’m just because I have you! I had you when didn’t know any of this world and I had you when I was ready to conquer the same world! You are the real meaning of selfless love, care & suppprt! Love you mum!”

I’m who I’m just because I have you!

I had you when didn’t know any of this world and I had you when I was ready to conquer the same world!

You are the real meaning of selfless love, care & suppprt! Love you mum!#HappyMothersDay #LoveyouMom #HappyMothersDay2018 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 13, 2018

