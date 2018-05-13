Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Mother’s Day 2018: From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal, sportstars wish their mothers

From Sachin Tendulkar to Saina Nehwal, here are the sports personalities who posted Mother's day messages on social media.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 13, 2018 11:20:24 am
Mother's day 2018, Mother's day wishes, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Shane Warne, sports news, Indian Express Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for his mother on Mother’s day. (Source: Instagram)
As the world celebrates Mother’s day on Sunday and several sportspersons wished their mothers on the Special day. Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is an occasion that celebrates motherhood. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted his mother’s picture on Instagram that read, with a sweet message for her loved one. “She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other! more,” the former Indian cricketer wrote.

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal also posted a picture with her mom. The photo had a simple caption saying, “Happy Mother’s Day.” Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne posted also a message for his mother on Twitter that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there and especially to my wonderful mum who is always there for me – I love you very very much ! Sending a big cuddle from India!”.

The 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winning freestyle wrestler Sakshi Malik also posted a photo with her mother wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day. In a message, she wrote, “God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers.” India U-17 FIF A World Cup team goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem also sent out a photo of her mother with a message to Indian football. The message read: “My mom is my first inspiration to work hard. I have learnt so many things from her.”

 

Suresh Raina also wished his mother with a very special message that read, “I’m who I’m just because I have you! I had you when didn’t know any of this world and I had you when I was ready to conquer the same world! You are the real meaning of selfless love, care & suppprt! Love you mum!”

Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is an occasion that celebrates motherhood all across the world.

