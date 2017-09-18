Mosaddek Hossain, suffering from eye infection, likely to miss Bangladesh tour of South Africa

Mosaddek Hossain was ruled out of Test series against South Africa. (AP Photo) Mosaddek Hossain was ruled out of Test series against South Africa. (AP Photo)

An eye infection will force Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to miss the limited-overs series against South Africa after he was ruled out of the Test series. Still recovering from a viral eye infection, Mosaddek missed the recent two-match Test series against Australia as well.

“I don’t know what lies ahead,” Mossadek was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “There is no drastic improvement and I am not sure when it will be cured.”

Bangladesh will play three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals against South when they tour the country but Mosaddel is still doubtful. Accoring to the report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to announce the squad but the physician related to Bangladesh are not ‘positive’ about his eye condition. The report also mentions that Mosaddek went to Thailand for tests in two different hospitals but none could help him recovery.

“They are saying it can take three to six months (for recovery),” said Debashish Chowdhury, BCB’s chief physician. “No one can give a definite time limit so it will be kind of a miracle if he can make it into the ODI squad for South Africa.”

Despite the time taken to heal Mosaddek’s eye, Debashish is confident that he will recover in near future and comeback to the team.

“There will be no problem for him to play after getting back his vision clearly,” he said. “Earlier he was struggling for the whole day but now that is not the case, which is encouraging.”

“We sent him there (Bangkok) as per the advice of our local eye specialists. This is not a dangerous infection but it will take time for him to fully recover. The treatment most likely will be the same as our eye specialists advised but we still sent him to get a second opinion” Debashish added.

