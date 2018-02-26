Morne Morkel to retire from international cricket after Australia Test series

Morne Morkel had a stellar 2017 in which he took . (Source: AP) Morne Morkel had a stellar 2017 in which he took . (Source: AP)

South African fast bowler Morne Morkel announced that he will retire from all forms of international cricket after the upcoming Test series against Australia. “It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter,” he is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Morkel had a stellar 2017 in which he took 39 Test wickets. He was recently one of the architects of South Africa’s 2-1 India. “I have a young family and a foreign wife, and the current demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain us. I have to put them first and this decision will only benefit us going forward,” he said.

“I have loved every minute that I have played in the Proteas jersey, and I am incredibly grateful to my team mates, Cricket South Africa, and my family and friends for the support over the years. I still feel there is a lot of cricket left in me and I am excited for what lies ahead. For now, all of my energy and focus is on helping the Proteas win the upcoming series against Australia,” he said.

