Morne Morkel out of Bangladesh series with side strain

Morne Morkel had taken two wickets in his first over at the start of Bangladesh's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test at Senwes Park on Sunday but subsequently hurt himself bowling and had to be taken off.

By: Reuters | Potchefstroom | Published:October 2, 2017 4:31 pm
morne morkel, south africa cricket, kolpak rule Morne Morkel joins a long list of South African Test pacemen ruled out of the series through injury. (Source: Reuters)
South Africa strike bowler Morne Morkel will take no further part in the two-match series against Bangladesh after suffering a side strain that will sideline him for six weeks, officials said on Monday.

He joins a long list of South African Test pacemen ruled out of the series through injury.

Chris Morris, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn are all expected to return for the three-Test series against India and four matches against Australia at home from January to March next year.

