Morne Morkel new target of counties for Kolpak rule transfer

Morne Morkel could move to Couty cricket in England via the Kolpak rule as three counties are looking sign him before the 2018 season, a ESPNcricinfo report said. This could further deepen the problems of South Africa in Test cricket as two cricketers — Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw — had also moved to counties in January.

The report said that Warickshire is interested in signing Morkel and two others clubs from London are also interested. The South Africa pacer is said to be “considering his options.”

Morkel, who will turn 33 in October, was the man-of-the-series for South Africa in their four-match Test series against England for his 19 wickets and has been in good form in the recent past. The move could allow him to earn more and end his international career while playing county.

Abbott and Rossouw had done the same and singhed with Hamsphire. Two other South Africa cricketers — Simon Harmer and Hardus Viljoen — are also part of counties in England.

The only setback for these players could be the closing of Kolpak window. After the referendum that voted for England to leave the Europian Union, working in UK could be become difficult for foreigners which could see players not playing via Kolpak.

